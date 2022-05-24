UK Ambassador for International Education Steve Smith (left), Vietnamese Ambassador to UK Nguyen Hoang Long (centre) and Under Secretary of State (Minister for Skills) Alex Burghart of UK at the Education World Forum 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Education is one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s priorities and the Education World Forum (EWF) is a great opportunity for the ASEAN countries to learn about cooperation between the UK and other countries in the region, not only in the field of education but also economy, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has said.



He made the statement on May 23 while attending the EWF 2022 which is taking place in the UK.



The four-day forum, themed “Education: Building forward; stronger, bolder, better”, is drawing the participation of education ministers from over 100 countries as well as international and non-governmental organisations.



The diplomat said Vietnam wishes to cooperate with the UK to fulfill the commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), as well as in the field of skills development.



During the forum, participants will discuss how technology, artificial intelligence and experience can be leveraged to strengthen education systems and economies worldwide, and how countries can develop their education system with limited resources.



This year’s theme is a follow-up to the last EWF in 2020, which focused on developing children’s digital literacy.

British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi emphasised that it is high time for the countries to work together to tackle the challenges posed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic difficulties around the world. He said he believes that cooperation between countries is the key to success in solving global challenges, highlighting the need to share experiences to build a better future through education.



By building capacity for young people to meet the rapidly changing challenges of the world, countries will become more prosperous, more competitive and more equitable to all citizens, he said./.