Vietnam attends FEALAC foreign ministers’ meeting
At the meeting (Source: http://baodansinh.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu attended the 9th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on November 9.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Vu highlighted the positive and steady development of the forum over the past 20 years over areas of politics-society, economy-trade, cultural and people-to-people exchange.
He proposed that in the coming time, the forum should further exploit the advantage of the two regions on development potential, cultural diversity and people’s dynamism to boost the sustainable, inclusive and creative growth of East Asia and Latin America as well as friendship among people of both sides.
He thanked FEALAC member countries for supporting the project initiated by Vietnam in fostering East Asia-Latin America cultural exchange through the Hue Festival. He took the occasion to invite representatives of the countries to join the Hue Festival 2020 scheduled for April 1-6.
He also expressed his hope that the member countries will continue supporting Vietnam’s initiative on FEALAC cultural city network.
Participants at the event reviewed the development of the forum over the past two decades and defined orientations for future cooperation.
They adopted the Santo Domingo Statement affirming their commitments in cooperating in politics, society, culture, tourism, science-technology and trade, and enhancing public awareness of the forum.
They also pledged to abide by the UN Charter as well as regulations recognised broadly by international law, thus maintaining peace, stability and maritime and aviation security and safety.
Earlier, FEALAC senior officials also convened their meeting, along with the third meeting of the FEALAC Trust Fund’s Coordinating Committee, and several other meetings.
During his stay, Deputy Minister Vu had meetings with Dominican Minister of Regional Integration Miguel Mejia and Deputy Foreign Minister Jose Blanco, and laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Square in Santo Domingo. He also met bilaterally with heads of the delegations from Cuba, Ecuador and Peru.
At the meetings, the two sides discussed measures to bolster relations between Vietnam and the countries and continue coordinating closely together at international organisations and multilateral forums and support each other in dealing with sovereignty disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law, especially the UN Charter and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982./.