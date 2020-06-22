Sci-Tech AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Society Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system After two years of applying technology to traffic management, HCM City’s goal to develop a smart transport system, one of the key components of its smart city project, has achieved success.