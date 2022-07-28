Business Vietnam forecast to be among fastest-growing countries in next decade: Harvard growth lab Vietnam is forecast to be among the fastest-growing economies towards 2030, according to researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity.

Business Government discuss economic governance following global interest rate hikes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting attended by ministries and sectors on July 28 to discuss short- and long-term measures for keeping inflation under control, stabilising the macro-economy, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development.

Business Vietnam must not settle for “world factory” status Vietnam must move forward unless it wants to be saddled with the status of the “world’s factory”, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28.

Business PetroVietnam’s board of has two new members The National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced the decisions to appoint Nguyen Van Mau, its Deputy General Director, and Tran Binh Minh, head of the PetroVietnam Office, as two new members of its Board of Members.