Vietnam attends organic trade fair in Germany
Twelve Vietnamese businesses are participating in Biofach/Vivaness 2022 – the leading trade fair for organic food, which is taking place from July 26 to 29 in the southern German state of Bavaria.
Their presence at the event is arranged with the help of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Germany and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt as part of the National Trade Promotion Programme.
Products showcased at the Vietnamese pavilions range from tea, herbs, rice and cashew, as well as pepper, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and chili that have been certified as meeting international organic standards.
A trade exchange programme was held on July 27 for Vietnamese enterprises to update information on the market, potential and consumption trends of consumers in Germany and the EU as a whole.
Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt Le Quang Long pledged to assist Vietnamese enterprises in connecting with partners in the country.
According to Vietnamese trade counselor Bui Vuong Anh, German consumers are increasingly paying close attention to a healthy lifestyle and using organic food products more often, creating opportunities for Vietnamese organic food exporters.
The official also informed participants about the possibility of strengthening co-operation with partners, trade centres, supermarket systems and importers in some states in Germany in the future.
Biofach/Vivaness 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair for organic food, attracting nearly 2,300 international exhibitors who showcase ideas and innovations relating to organic products such as fresh, frozen and dried products as well as organic beverages with certified quality.
Participating in the event offers a chance for Vietnamese enterprises. A number of Vietnamese enterprises have signed contracts with foreign partners at the fair, including a contract to supply bamboo straws between German’s Life Natura and Tien Duc JSC.
Vinasamex, a leading Vietnamese business operating in the field of processing and exporting star anise and cinnamon, also received an export order for cinnamon and anise worth about 320,000 USD, while Ecolink tea company secured an order worth 90,000 USD./.