With no chemical fertilisers, pesticides, or herbicides, Bảo’s orange orchard, which spans 4 hectares in Nam Dong district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, produces good quality fruit at high productivity, earning him up to 8,700 USD per hectare.



Thua Thien-Hue was the first locality in the central region where the organic farming model has been developed for paddy fields and pig husbandry with support from the Que Lam Group. The model was then applied at orchards after proving its efficiency.



Da Nang city - the largest market in the central region - is also shifting to organic farming.

With organic products selling at more than twice the price of those cultivated using traditional methods, more farmers in the central region have taken up the organic model. Many localities in the region are developing products and models to extend organic production./.

VNA