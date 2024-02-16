Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That National Political Publishing House Vo Van Be speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House Vo Van Be, attended the second International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left Parties and Movements, in Havana, Cuba from February 12-14.

Addressing the plenary and thematic sessions, the CPV delegation affirmed the need to strengthen solidarity and unity amid diversity among international left-wing parties and movements.

They agreed with the Joint Action Plan to be approved at the meeting, with priority given to the expansion of cooperation, exchange of opinions, and concrete coordination to proactively adapt and triumph over common challenges.

The delegation also introduced new achievements in theoretical research during the Party’s renewal period, orientations of external information dissemination, and efforts to enhance the role and responsibility of Vietnamese youth in safeguarding the Party's ideological foundation.

The CPV is ready to share experiences and lessons learned in theoretical summary and real situation of the Doi Moi process with international left-wing parties and movements, they said.

Over 200 delegates from 37 countries globally, along with representatives from 43 organisations and 36 international press agencies, engaged in in-depth discussions on recent developments in international situation and the progress of the Action Plan adopted at the first meeting last year.

After three days of sitting, the meeting approved an Action Plan, paving the way for the establishment of a standing task force to ensure coordination between meetings. Additional measures include building a foundation to expand linkages and mechanisms to engage the public in efforts for freedom of communications and peacekeeping; forming a network of digital publications, digital information repositories to disseminate revolutionary theory and practice; collaborating on research on contemporary challenges, the development of Marxism-Leninism in new conditions, among others.

Participants adopted a Joint Statement on solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate cessation of violence and urgent dialogue to end violence in the Gaza Strip, seeking a long-term peaceful solution for the region.

Vo Van Be (left) presents the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, to Secretary of the PCC Central Committee Rogelio Polanco Fuentes (Photo: VNA)

While in Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh, paid a courtesy call to Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, met and held working sessions with other Cuban officials.

They also attended an event to introduce the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, to leaders and advisory bodies of the PCC Central Committee./.