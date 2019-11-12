Vietnam attends second Paris Peace Forum
Paris (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attended the second Paris Peace Forum that opened on November 12 under the chair of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The event attracted 30 heads of State, leaders of countries and major international organisations, experts and businesspeople.
Deputy FM Trung attended and delivered a speech at a session on the 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions.
Speaking at the event, President Macron said extreme nationalism, war and non-cooperation will destroy all that humans have built over the past years.
Europe is the place where the price of non-cooperation is best known, he said.
In order to cope with challenges amid changing world order and difficulties in multilateralism, the forum called on entities to make commitments and promote specific solutions to global governance.
The event is part of efforts initiated by Macron to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and facilitate international cooperation and collective actions for a peaceful world.
Participants will spend two days discussing specific solutions and creating new rules, standards and practices.
The forum has received over 700 projects and initiatives from 115 countries with the topics of peace and security, environment, development, new technology, inclusive economic growth, culture and education.
Of them, 120 projects have been chosen to be presented at the event through which founders will have a chance to discuss with leaders and potential partners.
The best 10 projects will receive support within one year. Their results will be announced at the next forum./.
