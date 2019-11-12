Politics New ambassador describes Vietnam as EU’s potential partner Vietnam is one of the potential partners of the European Union (EU) in various fields, said the EU’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti.

Politics Chinese immigration officials welcomed in Hanoi Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for a delegation from the National Immigration Administration of China led by its deputy head Zhao Changhua.

Politics Venezuelan ambassador honoured with friendship medal The outgoing Ambassador of Venezuela to Vietnam, Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, has been honoured with the medal “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Politics UK’s Aberdeen city seeks cooperation opportunities in Ninh Thuan A delegation of the UK’s Aberdeen city visited the south central province of Ninh Thuan on November 11-12 to seek cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and tourism.