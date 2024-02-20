Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party official meets new heads of representative agencies abroad Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia extended congratulations to new Vietnamese Ambassadors and Consul Generals for the 2024-2027 tenure during a working session in Hanoi on February 19, saying that their appointment is both a great honour and a significant responsibility entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Two newly-adopted laws announced The Presidential Office held a press conference on February 19 to announce the President’s order announcing two laws that were approved by the 15th National Assembly during its fifth extraordinary session, namely the Land Law (revised) and the Law on Credit Institutions (revised).