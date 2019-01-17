Visitors at Vietnamese booths (Photo: VNA)



Five Vietnamese travel companies are currently participating in the 26th edition of SATTE, South Asia’s leading travel show, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state from January 16-18.They include Victoria Tour, Indochina Charm Tour, Go Indochina Tours, Hello Vietnam, and Asiana Travel.The fair has the participation of over 1,000 enterprises from 50 countries and territories.First launched in 2014, SATTE is one of the largest tourism and travel fairs in South Asia, run annually by India’s leading exhibition organiser UBM, the Ministry of Culture, and travel associations.The event provides a platform for countries to promote their lands, people, and traditional cultures, as well as attract foreign investment in tourism.It is also an occasion for policymakers and managers in tourism, along with experts and businesses, to share experience in the field and seek business cooperation opportunities.More than 20 discussions are being held during the fair, as well as thousands of meetings among tourism enterprises.–VNA