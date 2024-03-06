Moscow (VNA) – A mass parade with the participation of youth delegations from around the world has been held within the umbrella of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024), taking place from March 1 to March 7 in Russia's Sochi city.



The Vietnamese delegation, led by Ngo Van Cuong, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, has spread the message of solidarity and cooperation for peace and development, while promoting the beautiful images of Vietnam and its people at the festival.

A space introducing traditional Vietnamese products, musical instruments, and culture has received warm response from spectators.

On March 4, the Vietnamese delegation met with the Cuban Communist Youth Union delegation, during which, the two sides highlighted the special friendship relations and reaffirmed the deep affection that the youth of the two countries have for each other, which was developed and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Fidel Castro and many revolutionary predecessors.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy acknowledged that youngsters of the two countries have the responsibility to continue to lift the special bond to the next level and proposed the two sides coordinate more closely in the coming time.

On the sideline of the WYF 2024, the Vietnamese delegation held discussions with those from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Venezuela and representatives of the St. Petersburg city government.

They affirmed their desire to promote companionship, briefed each other on activities of their respective youth organisations, and discussed measures to strengthen ties between youth organisations./.