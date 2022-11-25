Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (L) hosts an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Donald Marles. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang on November 25 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Donald Marles who is on an official visit to Vietnam from November 24-25, 2022.



During the talks with the guest later, the Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnam – Australia Strategic Partnership continues to develop practically across fields, including defense cooperation.



He thanked Australia for its effective support for Vietnam in UN peacekeeping, especially in transport troops and equipment in the process of sending the detachments of Level-2 Field Hospital to South Sudan, saying that this is a demonstration of each side's responsibility for common international issues.



For his part, Marles expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership and spoke highly of the bilateral defence cooperation, saying that he hopes the relations will be lifted to a new height in the near future.





Participants at the talks (Photo: VNA)

The two sides reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation over the recent past, agreeing that they have closely coordinated and effectively implemented the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation signed 12 years earlier, and the Declaration on Joint Visions for Enhancing Defence Cooperation inked in 2018.

They affirmed that the defence cooperation between Vietnam and Australia still has great potential for development.



Host and guest agreed to continue effectively implementing existing defence cooperation fields in accordance with signed agreements, and consider updating existing cooperation documents to be suitable to the bilateral relationship, focusing on strengthening the exchange of all-level delegations, maintaining the effectiveness of the Deputy Ministerial Defence Policy Dialogue and consultation mechanisms.



The two sides will also foster cooperation in training, military medicine, and addressing post-war consequences; and consider the possibility of boosting cooperation in areas where they have potential and demand.



Regarding UN peacekeeping cooperation, Vietnam suggested Australia continue to assist it in transporting its field hospital to South Sudan, help the Southeast Asian nation improve its capacity of the Peacekeeping Training Centre, and support Vietnam's candidacy to high positions at UN peacekeeping missions.



The Australian side promised to continue supporting the transport of the Vietnamese hospital to UN peacekeeping missions in the coming time.

During their talks, the officials compared notes of regional and international issues of common concern, including safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea. They emphasised the importance of maintaining trust, and a peaceful and stable environment and cooperation for mutual development; and attaching importance to ASEAN's central role.



The two sides agreed to further strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral mechanisms and forums.



In the morning of the same day, the Australian guest paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.