Environment National park releases rare wild animals back to the wild The Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on March 12 said that it has released some rescued rare animals back to the wild.

Videos Vietnam to have 98 more automatic air quality monitoring stations Ninety-eight continuous automatic air quality monitoring stations will be constructed across the country between now and 2030, pushing the total number to 201.

Environment Project launched to foster environment security in Vietnam, Laos A project aiming to foster water and environment security in the Ma and Neun - Ca river basins and related coastal areas in Vietnam and Laos was launched in Hanoi on March 12.