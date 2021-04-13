World Cambodia, Laos agree to promote bilateral, multilateral cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh held a video conference on April 12, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International said in a statement.

World Sanofi to invest in new vaccine production site in Singapore French drugmaker Sanofi said on April 12 that it would invest 400 million EUR in a new vaccine production site in Singapore over the next five years.

World WHO warns Cambodia on brink of “national tragedy” The World Health Organisation (WHO) Cambodia Representative Office has warned that the Southeast Asian country is now standing on the brink of a national tragedy due to COVID-19 despite efforts to control the pandemic.