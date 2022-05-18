Members of Vietnamese team competing in 4×200m freestyle relay (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam grabbed 16 gold medals on May 17 to surpass the 100 mark at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on home soil.

The national wrestling team won six golds on the day, while Quach Thi Lan, Nguyen Linh Na and Nguyen Van Lai brought home three in athletics.

Both chess and taekwondo gained ‘double golds’ on the day. Shooting, canoeing and swimming obtained one gold medal each.

It is worthy of note that Nguyen Huu Kim Son, Nguyen Huy Hoang, Hoang Quy Phuoc and Tran Hung Nguyen set a SEA Games record in the 4×200 m freestyle relay, clocking 7:16.31.

As of May 17 evening, Vietnam earned a total of 104 golds, 63 silvers and 62 bronzes at the regional sporting event.

The medal tally of SEA Games 31 on May 17 (Photo: VNA)

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.