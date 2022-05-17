Vietnam athletics team close to gold medal target at SEA Games 31
Runner Nguyen Van Lai was the focus of attention on the third day of athletics competitions at SEA Games 31 after winning the men's 10,000m - his second gold medal at this Games.
Runner Nguyen Van Lai is the focus of attention on the third day of athletics competitions at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Lai and teammate Nguyen Van Thao supported each other effectively to overcome fierce competition from Felisberto De Deus of Timor Leste and Arthit Soda of Thailand.
He was the first to cross the finishing line in a time of 32:17:34, while Thao came third with a time of 32:37:66 to get the bronze.
Lai's first gold was in the men's 5,000m race.
With Lai’s triumph, the Vietnamese athletics team have won 16 golds medals at SEA Games 31, almost reaching the target of 15-17 gold medals set before the Games./.