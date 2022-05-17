Videos SEA Games 31 attracting eyeballs Vietnam's sports fans have filled stadiums to cheer on athletes in swimming, diving, boxing, and gymnastics events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Married couple bring home two more chess golds Married couple Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son and Pham Le Thao Nguyen enjoyed their second big day by triumphing in the men’s and the women’s individual rapid chess at the ongoing SEA Games 31 almost at the same time on May 17.