Delegates at the reception hosted by President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Éliane Tillieux (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Éliane Tillieux hosted a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao and representatives from the Collectif Vietnam Dioxine Association and the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) in Brussels on November 7.

Also present at the meeting were Tran To Nga, a Vietnamese victim of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin now living in France, and Belgian lawmaker André Flahaut, who submitted a resolution on supporting Vietnamese AO victims to the Federal Parliament of Belgium in December 2021. The resolution was passed by the Belgian Chamber of Representatives on October 5 evening (local time) with absolute approval votes. This was also the first parliament in the world to pass a resolution to support AO/dioxin victims during the war in Vietnam.

Speaking at the meeting, Tillieux spoke highly of the cooperation between the parliaments of Vietnam and Belgium over the past time and expressed her delight when the resolution in support of the AO/dioxin victims in Vietnam received absolute approval votes from all Belgian political parties, showing genuine concern for AO victims both in Vietnam and the world as well as enormous risks to the environment caused by this toxic chemical.

She emphasised that the sound relations between the two countries will continue to grow in the coming time in all spheres, not only through diplomatic and parliamentary diplomatic channels but also resolutions and decisions of the parliament.



Ambassador Thao highly appreciated the support and great efforts of the Belgian parliament through the resolution which he said is a very meaningful action to mark the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. He affirmed that the decision will help increase international community’s awareness on support of the AO/dioxin victims.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao (R) hands over to the Belgian Chamber of Representative leader a thank-you letter from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)



He handed over to the Belgian Chamber of Representative leader a thank-you letter and an invitation to visit Vietnam from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Hendrik Margareta Van Den Bossche said that the resolution is an initial step towards future resolutions to promote concrete cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, reflecting Belgium's political participation and commitment regarding the matter.

Tran To Nga, who has spent 10 years to pursue a lawsuit against 26 US chemical corporations that supplied 80 million litres of defoliants, including highly concentrated dioxin for the US military during the Vietnam War, stated that the resolution gives her more strength in the fight for justice for victims of AO. She said the Belgian parliament's resolution will encourage other countries to take similar actions. She added that the French Senate is also preparing to hold a meeting to discuss this issue.

Flahaut, who submitted the resolution to the Federal Parliament in December 2021, stressed that specific actions are needed to implement the resolution, noting that in the immediate future, Belgium will provide technologies to detoxify contaminated land in Vietnam. The resolution will also help to call on political parties around the world to join in the fight against the use of chemical substances in war./.