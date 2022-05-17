Sci-Tech Minister calls for stronger ties between Qualcomm, Vietnam’s tech firms Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung expressed his hope for stronger partnerships between Qualcomm Incorporated and technology companies of Vietnam, while receiving an executive of the US firm in Washington D.C. on May 12.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Blockchain Union to held first congress in mid-May The Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) will hold the first congress in mid-May, aiming to establish an organisation to connect the technology business community and provide consultancy to related agencies to develop policies and legal frameworks on technology, digital assets, and currencies.

Sci-Tech First AI training, research centre opened in Central Highlands The first AI training, research centre in the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands has been opened at the Da Lat University in Lam Dong province.