Sci-Tech Infographic 2018 Kovaleskaiva Award winners The Kovaleskaia Award 2018 was presented to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan and Environmental Technology Department, Faculty of Environmental Science and Technology, University of Science, VNU.

Sci-Tech Infographic Hoa Lac observatory to open in Q2 The observatory and planetarium of Vietnam National Space Centre, located at Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, will be officially put into operation at the beginning of the second quarter this year.