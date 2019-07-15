Vietnam is boosting the growing of specialty coffee in an effort to raise coffee quality and the country’s coffee export value.

Vietnam has about 664,000 hectares of coffee plantations. It sells coffee to 80 countries and territories worldwide for more than 3 billion USD annually, accounting for 14 percent of global market share and 10.4 percent of global export value. However, only 7 percent of exported Vietnamese coffee products are processed.

Speciality coffee refers to the entire process from crop to cup using single origin coffee of unique flavour profiles gained from a special geographic microclimate. Growing this kind of coffee can offer a path to higher earnings.

At the recent Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival, a competition between different brands of speciality coffee was held for the first time to promote Vietnamese speciality coffee to domestic and foreign markets.

Currently, the country has 50 speciality coffee producers, which annually supply 200 tonnes of the product.

The ministry also urged farmers and firms to take part in the process, focusing on quality improvement and product promotion.-VNA