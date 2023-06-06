Politics Vietnamese FM meets with OECD Secretary-General in Paris Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Paris, France, on June 6 on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

Politics Ministers questioned on various issues on 13th working day of NA's 5th session Legislators questioned ministers about labour, invalids, and social affairs and ethnic minority issues on June 6 - the 13th working day of the ongoing 5th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to comprehensive relations with France: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher in Paris on June 6, as part of his working visit to France.

Politics NA Chairman urges allocating more resources to vocational training National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on vocational training, while concluding a question and answer session of the 15th legislature’s fifth meeting in Hanoi on June 6.