Vietnam, Brazil promote people-to-people exchanges
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), highlighted the Vietnamese people’s love for Brazil and its people while working with Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, and Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani in Hanoi on June 6.
At the reception. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), highlighted the Vietnamese people’s love for Brazil and its people while working with Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, and Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani in Hanoi on June 6.
Nga noted that Vietnam and Brazil are now biggest trading partners of each other in Southeast Asia and South America, with two-way trade hitting a record of 6.78 billion USD last year, up 6.6% from 2021.
She briefed her guests on the activities of the VUFO and the Vietnam-Brazil Friendship and Cooperation Association, and reviewed a number of friendship and cooperation activities between the two countries over the past years.
The VUFO President expressed her hope that Brazil will act as a bridge between Vietnam and Latin American nations, as well as the Southern Common Market (Mercosur - including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay).
For his part, Saboia said he was impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements, and hoped that Brazil and Vietnam will pay more attention to people-to-people, culture, education, art and sport exchanges, helping promote understanding between their people, especially young generations.
There will be various practical activities to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties next year (May 8, 1989 - 2024), he said./.