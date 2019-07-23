At the meeting held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Agency for Survey and Mapping (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Vietnam is completing the construction for 65 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to provide highly accurate geo-spatial positioning.The information was heard on July 23 at a meeting of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Agency for Survey and Mapping to report the results of the project on building a network of satellite-based global positioning stations in Vietnam.The stations provide GPS data to support every accurate positioning not only in map survey but also in transport, environment, geophysics, construction, and agriculture.According to head of the agency Phan Duc Hieu, the project is to form a network of global positioning stations that help detect movements of tectonic plates, and enhance weather forecast capacity, serving the national target programme on climate change response.Actually, application of GNSS has shown efficiency, with coordinate deviation less than 5 centimetres, he said, adding that more than 280 organisations and individuals have registered to use the service so far, and the number will increase when the CORS become operational in the central and southern regions.Vietnam is planning to build 160 CORS applying GNSS.-VNA