World Malaysia leads Global Islamic Economy Indicator for 8th consecutive year Malaysia continues to lead the rankings in Islamic economy and finance by the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI) for the eighth consecutive year.

World Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.

World Thai parliament rejects constitutional amendment bill A constitutional amendment bill was rejected by the parliament of Thailand on late March 17 in its third and final reading, failing to get the support of a majority of parliament members and at least one-third of senators as the constitution required, local medica reported.