Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Thai CEOs in Bangkok President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met representatives from leading Thai groups that are running large-scale projects in Vietnam as part of his trip to Thailand on November 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics New Zealand PM wraps up Vietnam visit Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern left Ho Chi Minh on November 17, concluding her four-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.