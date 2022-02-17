Politics Repatriation of Vietnamese stuck abroad amid COVID-19 sound policy: spokesperson The repatriation of Vietnamese people who are in extremely difficult circumstances abroad and wish to go home amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a sound and humane policy of the Party and the State, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 8th session closes The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 8th session in Hanoi on February 17.

Politics State President pays tribute to predecessor State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 17 offered incense and flowers in tribute to late Acting President Huynh Thuc Khang (1876 – 1947) at his tomb on Thien An Mount, north of Tra Khuc River, during his visit to the south-central province of Quang Ngai.