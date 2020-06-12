Politics Legislators debate personnel issues on June 11 Legislators gathered at the National Assembly House on June 11 to continue the ninth session of the 14th legislature, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairing the meeting.

Politics Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

Politics Vietnam, Switzerland seek measures to forge cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 11 held phone talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on measures to enhance cooperation between the two nations, as well as their coordination at multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam ready for EVFTA, EVIPA enforcement: spokeswoman Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.