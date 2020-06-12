Vietnam calls for protecting people, addressing challenges in Mali
Vietnam called for protecting people, especially women and children, as well as absolutely addressing issues in Mali, which is crucial to cope with challenges in the Sahel, while joining a video conference of the United Nations Security Council on June 11.
Anti-terrorism forces in Mali (Source: AFP/VNA)
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, expressed his concerns over the deadly terrorist attacks in the central and northern regions of Mali.
He also shared his concerns over violations against people and humanitarian matters in Mali.
The diplomat advocated the extension of the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) by 12 months.
He called on the UN and international partners to continue supporting Mali in the fight against COVID-19 and implement efficiently humanitarian activities./.