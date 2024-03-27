Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and newly-appointed Cambodia n Military Attaché in Vietnam Maj. Gen. Leang Sovannara in Hanoi on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien received newly-appointed Cambodian Military Attaché in Vietnam Maj. Gen. Leang Sovannara in Hanoi on March 27.

Chien expressed his delight at the results of bilateral defence cooperation over the past time, particularly in delegation exchanges, human resources training, border management and protection, and seeking and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who sacrificed in Cambodia during the war.

He spoke highly of the collaboration among the Ministries of National Defence of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in successfully organising the first border defence friendship exchange programme in January 2023.

Chien expected that Leang Sovannara will closely coordinate with relevant units of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to continue effectively implementing cooperation contents between the two sides, especially on the exchange of delegations, training of human resources, and overcoming mine consequences after the war, participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and support each other at multilateral forums.

He also expressed his belief that Leang Sovannara will promote achieved results of his predecessor and make new contributions to further develop defence cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, Leang Sovannara expressed his pleasure at the good results of Vietnam-Cambodia relations in general and bilateral defence cooperation in particular. He also affirmed that in his tenure, he will make efforts to contribute to the effective implementation of Vietnam-Cambodia defence cooperation contents./.