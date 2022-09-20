Vietnam, Cambodia hold sixth border conference in An Giang
The sixth international conference on building a shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation for development between Vietnam and Cambodia took place in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20.
Vietnam and Cambodia co-host the sixth conference on building a shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation for development in An Giang on September 20. (Photo: VNA)
Held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), the event was attended by representatives of 10 Vietnamese provinces bordering Cambodia.
It aimed to review the performance of the two fronts; further intensify the solidarity, friendship, cooperation; and promote experience exchange between them.
In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee Le Tien Chau said the Vietnam-Cambodia special solidarity and comprehensive partnership have been reinforced and expanded, contributing to the national construction and safeguarding in each country.
Chau urged the two counties to further strengthen transport connectivity and increase investment in developing infrastructure at border gates.
Vietnam and Cambodia should also double concerted efforts in searching for and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died while on duty in Cambodia during the wartime, and better popularise legal documents on the shared border signed between the two nations to pave the way for the completion of the border demarcation and marker planting, he added. The work has by now been 84% completed.
He also called on the two sides to continue encouraging and connecting Vietnamese and Cambodian investors to develop infrastructure, economic zones, shopping centres at border gates and checkpoints and promote tourism in order to benefit the two peoples./.