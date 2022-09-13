President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (the sixth from the right) receives the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Hanoi (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin met a delegation of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA), headed by its president Nguyen Thi Thanh, in Hanoi on September 13.



The Cambodian official appreciated the role and contributions of the VCFA and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, saying that they act as a bridge to further promote cooperation and people-to-people exchange of both countries.



Heng Samrin expressed his pleasure at the growing traditional ties and collaboration, and congratulated the Party, State and people of Vietnam on their achievements in the cause of national construction and development.



According to Heng Samrin, in the context that the world has faced crises and instability, the role of the two friendship associations is increasingly important in promoting solidarity and mutual support to jointly address the challenges that will leave an impact on the socio-economic development of each country.



He affirmed that Cambodia’s parliament will always support cooperation and mutual assistance activities between the two friendship associations, contributing to the socio-economic development of the two countries, as well as further promoting their ties.



For her part, VCFA President Thanh, who is also head of the National Assembly Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, said the VCFA will make efforts together with the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association to successfully carry out the bilateral cooperation agreement for the 2022-2027 period.



She also briefed the guest about the association's activities, including the dissemination of information on the traditional friendship between the two countries, the organisation of ctivities celebrating the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year as well as preparation for people-to-people exchange in November./.