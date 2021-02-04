Vietnam, Cambodia’s border guard forces step up cooperation
An agreement on border defence cooperation is signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Border Guard High Command and the Army Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in Hanoi on February 3. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – An agreement on border defence cooperation was signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Border Guard High Command and the Army Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in Hanoi on February 3.
Pursuant to the protocol on bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries for 2020 – 2024, the two sides are committed to strictly manage the shared border in accordance to the maps recognising the completion of 84 percent of the border demarcation and marker planting work.
A joint press release between the two governments on January 17, 1995 continues to be applicable for border management along the sections where demarcation and marker planting have not been completed.
Over the previous years, the two sides have been active in exchanging information, strengthening coordination, conducting joint patrols to maintain political stability, security and social order along the shared border.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Major General Le Duc Thai, Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, said the agreement marks a new milestone in the two countries’ border guard forces. It also demonstrates the political trust and determination between Vietnam and Cambodia in building a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said.
Thai further noted that the agreement will contribute to the completion of border demarcation and marker planting as planned by the two governments and lay a basis for the signing of a defence cooperation protocol at the ministerial level and between the two countries and their neighbours./.