Politics Vietnam, Tonga establish diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Tongan counterpart Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu witnessed the signing of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of Vietnam-Tonga diplomatic ties by the two ambassadors - heads of the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, in New York on September 21 (local time).

Politics Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations A ceremony, co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) and the Foreign Ministry, took place in Hanoi on September 21 evening to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Vietnam promotes right to immunisation Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh opens NYSE trading session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh rang the bell to open a trading session at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 21 morning (US time) while visiting the world largest stock exchange.