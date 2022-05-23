Society Over 100 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.

Society Vietheart Summer Camp 2022 to be held in Czech Republic The 8th summer camp of Vietnamese youth in Europe “Vietheart Summer Camp 2022” will take place in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 18-21, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam youth and student associations in the country on May 22.

Society Russian man jailed for seven months for cannabis possession The People's Court of Binh Thuan province on May 23 handed a seven-month prison sentence to a Russian man for illegal possession of narcotics.

Society Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-governed cities The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.