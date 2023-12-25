PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at COP28 World Climate Action Summit (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese diplomat cited UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers as saying that Vietnam is an active, proactive and responsible member in multilateral processes.Forecasting a highly complex scenario with numerous uncertainties next year, Giang said Vietnam will continue stepping up its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties; comprehensive, extensive and effective global integration.Vietnam will actively prepare for and contribute to major UN processes, including the Summit of the Future, the high-level General Debate of the UNGA’s 79th session, the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in January 2024; seriously fulfill its international commitments; and continue upholding its role as a member of crucial UN mechanisms.The achievements and hallmarks that have been attained serve as a foundation to take pride in and believe that Vietnam today is not only ready to be a reliable, constructive and responsible partner of the global community but also possesses the expertise and resources necessary to shoulder responsibilities commensurate with the country's new stature, Giang concluded./.