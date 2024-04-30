Politics Vietnam, China coast guards finish joint patrol This year’s first joint patrol of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the vicinity of the countries’ demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin was wrapped up on April 29.

Politics April 30, 1974 victory a brilliant milestone, source of support for other nations: expert The date Apil 30, 1975 was not only a brilliant milestone in the history of Vietnam but also a source of support for other nations to fight against colonialism and regain national independence, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, one of leading researchers on Vietnam in Latin America.

Politics Infographic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Politics Vietnam, Germany eye stronger legal, judicial cooperation A working delegation from the Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Mai Luong Khoi paid a working trip to Germany recently in the framework of Vietnam – Germany legal and judicial cooperation under the joint statement signed in 2008.