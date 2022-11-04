Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Dominican Republic A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to the Dominican Republic from October 31 to November 3 at the invitation of the Caribbean country’s United Left Movement.

Politics Vietnam hopes for further support from ILO: ambassador Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has told Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo that Vietnam hopes for the organisation’s strengthened cooperation and practical support, during their meeting in Geneva.

Politics Danish Crown Prince wraps up successful visit to Vietnam Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth left Ho Chi Minh City on late November 3, wrapping up a successful four-day official visit to Vietnam that demonstrated the two countries’ high-level political commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.