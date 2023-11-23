- The 15th conference on Vietnam - China customs cooperation in anti-smuggling took place in Hanoi on November 23, focusing on measures to strengthen collaboration in preventing illegal drug and wildlife trafficking.The two sides agreed that the increasingly complicated smuggling situation along border routes shared between Vietnam and China requires the two countries' customs agencies to work closer on law enforcement and fight against smuggling in order to ensure a healthy environment for their legitimate businesses.The two sides reviewed the results of their coordination in the fight against smuggling in recent times, and agreed to continue bolstering joint efforts in preventing illegal trafficking of drug and animals being in danger of extinction, and implementing the “Mekong Dragon” campaign which has been included in the Vietnam-China joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.