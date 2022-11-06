Politics Prime Minister’s upcoming visit makes headlines in Cambodia Cambodia's media have described the upcoming visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from November 8-9, as a highlight of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Hanoi builds headquarters of Vientiane justice, procuracy sectors as gift Construction of new headquarters of the Department of Justice and the People's Procuracy of the Lao capital city Vientiane began on November 5.

Politics Singapore ,Vietnam reaffirm defence relations Vietnam and Singapore reaffirmed their warm and friendly defence relations as well as their commitment to enhance bilateral defence cooperation at the 13th Singapore-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) held in Singapore on November 4.