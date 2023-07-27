Vietnam, China enhance defence collaboration
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) receives China's Defence Attaché in Vietnam Col. Pan Tao. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received China's Defence Attaché in Vietnam Col. Pan Tao in Hanoi on July 27.
Chien affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and Ministry of National Defence always attach great importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, adding that the all-round cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries is a premise for promoting bilateral defence ties in various fields, in line with the spirit of the joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership issued on the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China from October 31 - November 1.
He proposed the two sides continue to promote defence cooperation in accordance with signed documents, agreements and common perceptions reached after the bilateral meeting between the two defence ministers within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China last month, with focus on delegation exchanges, defence strategic dialogue, cooperation in border management and protection, and promoting the signing of naval and border guard cooperation documents.
The Vietnamese officer also asked relevant agencies of the two defense ministries to closely coordinate and complete preparations to successfully organise the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange slated for this September.
For his part, Pan affirmed that the Chinese Defense Attaché Office will maintain its coordination with competent agencies of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to well implement cooperation plans in the second half of this year as well as the following years, including the organisation of the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange./.