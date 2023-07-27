Politics Vietnamese President meets with Mayor of Rome Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on July 26 afternoon (local time) as part of his State visit to Italy.

Politics Australia’s Northern Territory prioritises all-round cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh paid a visit to the Northern Territory on July 24-25 at the invitation of Chief Minister Natasha Fyles to discuss measures to implement the host government’s international engagement strategy 2022 to 2026.

Politics Vietnam-Vatican relations see positive progress: Ambassador Vietnam – Vatican relations have seen new positive progress, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong meets Italian Prime Minister in Rome Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the two countries’ relations and measures for enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership during a meeting in Rome on July 26.