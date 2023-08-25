At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 25 for Li Zhiyong, chairman of China's national research committee for Party building.

Thang expressed his delight at the positive developments of ties between the two Parties and countries, especially since the official China visit in late October 2022 by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Both sides took part in high level exchanges and rolled out synchronous measures to cultivate relations between the two Parties and countries in all fields and sectors, and at all levels, he said.

He proposed that both sides continue with important bilateral external activities from now until the end of this year.

Highlighting the importance of Party building and State governance both in theory and practice, Thang suggested enhancing the sharing of experience, promoting cooperation and exchange of experts in this field between the two sides, considering it a significant contribution to socialism construction in each country.

The host also proposed both sides work closely together to hold the 18th theoretical workshop between the two Parties in the near future.

Li, for his part, briefed the host about the Party building work in China. He agreed with Thang’s proposals and wished to learn about new theory achievements that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has summarised and developed in recent years.

Earlier on August 24, deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Hoang Dang Quang chaired a working session with the Chinese delegation, during which both sides engaged in in-depth exchanges on issues related to Party building.

Quang introduced the overall goals, major tasks, and specific solutions for strengthening the CPV building since the 13th National Party Congress in early 2021. Li also updated the host about new theories and ideas regarding Party building of the Communist Party of China.

During the visit, the delegation also held a working session with several HCMA units and visited Party grassroots organisations in Ho Chi Minh City./.