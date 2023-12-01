At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quoc To hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 1 for Vice Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committe Yang Chunlei.

To said at the 8th ministerial conference on crime prevention and control between the two public security ministries held in September, various important agreements were reached, helping to strengthen political trust, promote more comprehensive and practical cooperation in national defence-security in the new period.

To continue bolstering cooperative ties between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Political and Legal Affairs Commission and Chinese law enforcement agencies, both sides agreed to work closely together and ensure the absolute security and safety of the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

The two sides will continue to thoroughly grasp and effectively deploy the common perceptions between senior leaders of the two Parties and States, the content of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements signed at the ministerial level, including those on enhancing cooperation in preventing and controlling crimes, and trans-national gambling.



They will also enhance the exchange of crime-related information, share experience in fighting and handling crimes using high technologies; coordinate to deploy campaigns to suppress cyber fraud and cross-border gambling crimes; organise training courses for officers, especially in responding to cyber security incidents, cyber attacks and terrorisms, and preventing and combating cyber crimes; and providing equipment and means to serve the fight against crimes using high technology.



The Chinese official highly valued the results of cooperation between Chinese law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in recent times, expressing his hope that the two sides will continue to bolster cooperation in areas where the they have potential and strengths, especially in combating crimes, towards realising the common perceptions of the two Parties’ top leaders, and further deepening cooperative relations between the Vietnamese ministry and Chinese law enforcement agencies, contributing to lifting the relationship between the two Parties and two States to a new height./.