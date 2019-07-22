Vietnamese volleyball players (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam gained the bronze medal at the Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship – Dong Luc Cup - after winning Thai rivals 3-1 at Hanoi’s Gia Lam Gymnasium on July 21.The hosts came from behind to beat Thailand after losing their first set.Meanwhile, China had an easy victory over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with three winning sets in the final to take the title.Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan, head of the organising committee, said the nine-day competition aimed to improve skills for young volleyball players and strengthen cooperation, friendship, and solidarity between volleyball federations in the region.The tourney also created a good chance for Vietnamese women players to learn experience from other rivals in preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in the Philippines later this year, he added.The 2019 Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship attracted 13 teams from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Macao, Maldives, New Zealand, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and hosts Vietnam.They played in the round-robin format in the group stage and in the knockout format from the semi-finals.-VNA