Vietnam commits to cooperating with UN to fight terrorism
Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) in a working session with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism in New York (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam commits to cooperating with the UN and countries in the fight against terrorism, Minister of Public Security To Lam affirmed during a working session with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism in New York on May 16 (US time).
Minister Lam appreciated the UN’s support of the prevention and control of terrorism and extremist violence in Southeast Asia in general and Vietnam in particular. He underlined the urgency of cooperation in promoting multilateralism globally and in strengthening and enhancing the effectiveness of regional and international cooperative mechanisms, including those of the UN.
The two sides shared the view that the threat from terrorism continues to grow globally, with international terrorist groups constantly seeking new operational methods, increasing the use of the cyberspace and information technology and linking with transnational criminals. Terrorism continues to be a serious threat to international security and peace.
Lam expressed the concern that COVID-19 long-term economic impacts would lead to a rise in terrorist attacks, and online extremist propaganda and terrorist recruitment. The UN plays an important role in coordinating and connecting international efforts, solidarity and vigilance among UN member states, to create a synergy strength to counter the threat and expansion of terrorism, he said.
Affirming that Vietnam supports efforts of the international community in seeking effective solutions to fight and eliminate terrorism, the minister said the country needs assistance in counter-terrorism and air security through the building of a Countering Terrorist Travel programme (CTTP) and Threat Assessment Models (TAM Programme).
He took the occasion to inform the UN side that Vietnamese public security officers enrolled in UN peacekeeping operations have completed training and necessary procedures and are ready for duty.
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism thanked the Vietnamese Public Security Ministry for its active and responsible cooperation in implementing the UN’s programmes and initiatives to fight transnational crimes, including terrorism and extremist violence.
He expressed a wish that the ministry will continue to participate in carrying out the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and assign experienced officers to work in UN offices including the Office of Counter-Terrorism./.