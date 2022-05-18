Politics Greek President visits Ha Long Bay President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation from Greece visited Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 17 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Politics State leader receives outgoing Bruneian ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Bruneian Ambassador Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh in Hanoi on May 17, congratulating the diplomat on fulfilling his duties during eight years in Vietnam.

Politics NA Chairman visits Champasak province in Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 paid a working visit to Champasak province in southwestern Laos as part of his trip to the country.