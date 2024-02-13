A meeting is held in New York on February 12 by the Preparatory Committee for the fourth UN Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in All Its Aspects. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

New York (VNA) – The Government of Vietnam comprehensively manages the production, use, and transportation of weapons according to Vietnam law, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa has said.



Addressing at a meeting held in New York on Feburary 12 by the Preparatory Committee for the fourth UN Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in All Its Aspects, Thoa shared her concern about negative consequences of illegal trade of small arms and light weapons, saying that it would increase violence and instability, and seriously impact international peace and security.



In that context, the fight against illegal trade of SALW should be placed within a broader framework of action to help strengthen international security, seek solutions, prevent conflicts and crime, and promote development, she added.



The Vietnamese representative underscored the need to abide by international law and UN Charter, guarantee the right to produce, import, and possess small arms and light weapons for national security and defence.



Vietnamese laws and legal documents clearly stipulate that small arms and light weapons and related equipment only serve national defence and security purposes, and the import of weapons, unless permitted by the State, is prohibited. Illegal acts of transporting, using, and trading weapons and explosives constitute criminal offenses, she said.



Vietnam has participated in relevant regional mechanisms, including the ASEAN Ministerial Meetings on Transnational Crime, and meetings within the framework of the ASEAN regional forum. Vietnam and ASEAN countries discussed and approved the ASEAN Declaration on Combating Arms Smuggling last August.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese representative reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to implementing measures and coordinating with relevant partners to achieve the programme's goals.



The Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat, and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects was adopted by all UN member states in 2001.



The conference to review the implementation of the action programme is held every six years, following the meeting of the Preparatory Committee. This meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the fourth review conference is expected to close on February 16./.