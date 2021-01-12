Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has completed the Scheme for Digitisation of Terrestrial Television to 2020, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on January 11.

Accordingly, the country formally stopped providing analog television service nationwide from late December 2020.

In his remarks, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said that the scheme has fulfilled all four major set targets, including the completion of infrastructure transition.

Television coverage is now able to reach even the farthest regions of Vietnam, enabling all people in 63 provinces and cities to access this utility.

In addition, all local television broadcasters are reorganised in order to focus more on quality of content.

Statistics showed that in 2020, 16 million families could enjoy cable TV and Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), while 3.2 million others use free satellite TV. Around 1.9 million poor households were provided with a suitable set top box from 2015 to 2020.

As a result, including 20 percent of satellite TV coverage, all of the Vietnamese population are able to access digital television in 2020.

The formal cessation of analog television in Vietnam has turned it into the fifth nation among 10 ASEAN members and the 78th out of 193 countries worldwide to complete the TV digitalisation process./.