At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam consistently considers Japan as a long-term, trustworthy, leading important and strategic partner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo during a reception for the later in Hanoi on March 6.

PM Chinh hailed the significance of Takeo’s visit at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

He wished that Japan would make increasingly positive contributions in the region and the world, especially in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2023-2024 tenure and G7 President in 2023, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Regarding Vietnam’s foreign policy, the PM underlined the need to abide by the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, including non-interference in internal affairs, not use or threat to use force in international relations, and settling disputes through peaceful means. On global issues, it is necessary to uphold international solidarity and heighten multilateralism, he said.

Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the region and the world, PM Chinh urged the two countries to reinforce ties, further uphold the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms and work more closely together on strategic issues in the region.

The leader suggested the two sides work closely together to successfully hold major event in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties as well as further deepening the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.

He also proposed the two sides continue concretising and deploying common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders; enhance practical coordination in various areas; further step up economic-trade and investment ties, especially in strategic infrastructure; soon implement new-generation official development assistance; and promote innovation, digital and green transformation, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, and climate change response.

The PM asked for Japan’s support to build an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy which extensively and effectively integrates into the world.

The Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides share strategic visions on the regional and global situation; support each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms; effectively cope with rapid and complicated developments in the region and the world; and coordinate together in promoting economic linkages and regional free trade.

PM Chinh said the two sides should continue caring for and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Japan and Japanese nationals in Vietnam, thus upholding their roles as bridges linking the two nations together.

Takeo, for his part, expressed his full support for PM Chinh’s proposals and directions and vowed to report them to Japanese leaders and work with the two countries’ relevant agencies to lift the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new height.

He said Japan has learned a lot from Vietnam's foreign policy and integration. He believed that Vietnam's position and prestige will continue to be enhanced, and the country will play a more important role in the global supply chain.

On regional and global issues of shared concern, the host and guest emphasised the importance of the respect for the law, international unity, and multilateralism in international relations for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world while ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and settling disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law./.