Athlete Nguyen Cong Manh on May 14 afternoon won one gold medal in wrestling in the men's 72kg category, bringing the second gold medal for the wrestling team.

Earlier the same day, female fencers Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Pham Thi Thu Hoai, Bui Thi Thu Ha and Le Minh Hang won one more gold medal for Vietnam in the women’s sabre team event at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Vietnamese aerobic athletes grabbed two golds, raising the total number of gold medals claimed by the Vietnamese team to five in five events of this year’s Games.

In weightlifting, Tran Minh Tri clinched a gold at the men’s 67kg category, with a combined lift of 306kg.

The Vietnamese judo team secured the fourth gold medal after athlete Chu Duc Dat defeated his Lao rival in final match of the men's 60kg category.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese table tennis has achieved a historic victory when winning a gold medal in men/women doubles game after 24 years of participation at SEA Games./.

VNA