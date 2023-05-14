Fencers, gymnasts, weightlifter win more SEA Games golds for Vietnam
Female fencers Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Pham Thi Thu Hoai, Bui Thi Thu Ha and Le Minh Hang at May 14 noon won one more gold medal for Vietnam in the women’s sabre team event at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Vietnamese aerobic athletes win gold at group (5) event (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Female fencers Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Pham Thi Thu Hoai, Bui Thi Thu Ha and Le Minh Hang at May 14 noon won one more gold medal for Vietnam in the women’s sabre team event at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Earlier the same day, Vietnamese aerobic athletes grabbed two golds, raising the total number of gold medals claimed by the Vietnamese team to five in five events of this year’s Games.
Specifically, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi and Le Hoang Phong brought home a gold in the mixed pair event. The duo also joined Nguyen Viet Anh, Nguyen Che Thanh and Vuong Hoai An to gain the highest score at the group (5) event to win the gold.
Weightlifter Tran Minh Tri earns gold at the men’s 67kg category (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, in weightlifting, Tran Minh Tri clinched the gold at the men’s 67kg category, with a combined lift of 306kg.
As of 3pm on May 14, Vietnam still topped the medal tally, with 91 golds, 79 silvers and 87 bronzes. It was followed by Thailand with 79 golds, and host Cambodia 60 golds./.