Nong Van Huu at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia. (Photo:VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Nong Van Huu on May 12 bagged a gold medal at Nandao/Nangun event at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, the second the Vietnamese wushu team has got at this year’s regional games after female athlete Duong Thuy Vi claimed the first on May 11.

At the SEA Games 31 in Vietnam last year, Huu won two bronze medals.



Also on May 12, Phan Thi Tu Binh won a silver medal in the women's Nandao/Nangun event.

In athletics, Ngan Ngoc Nghia finished second on the men's 100m run, behind Malaysia's athlete, getting a ticket to the final.

By 14:30 on May 12, Vietnam sports delegation was still on top of the medal standings at the regional Games with 59 gold, 58 silver, and 73 bronze medals. The host Cambodia ranked the second (56, 44, 54)./.