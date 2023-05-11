Thailand will include Ouk Chaktrang into 33rd SEA Games
Thailand has pledged to include Cambodia’s Ouk Chaktrang (Chess) into the 33rd SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand in 2025.
The pledge was unveiled on May 9 by Sahapol Nakvanich, President of the Thailand Chess Association, following the completion of Ouk Chaktrang competitions at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Nakvanich said he will urge the National Olympic Committee of Thailand to include chess, whether Khmer and Myanmar chess, into the 33rd SEA Games because the game is similar in the Southeast Asian region.
Some 100 athletes from seven countries including host Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Laos joined the Ouk Chaktrang event at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games.
Ouk Chaktrang is one of the three identity sports included by Cambodia in the SEA Games 2023. The other two are Kun Khmer and Kun Bokator.
Vietnam won 10 medals, including two golds, one silver and seven bronzes, in Ouk Chktrang, while the host Cambodia pocketed 1 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. Thailand got the most gold medals in the sport, four.
With the slogan "Sports - Living in Peace", SEA Games 32 is taking place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, namely Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep.
As of May 11 afternoon, Vietnam ranked first in the medal tally with 50 gold, 51 silver, and 63 bronze medals./.
