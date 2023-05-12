Vietnam’s “Golden Faces” at SEA Games 32

Kun Khmer - a combat sport that originated in Cambodia - is one of three sports introduced by host Cambodia at SEA Games 32, together with the Cambodian national martial art of Kun Bokator and Ok Chaktrong, which is similar to chess. In the photo: The joy of Bang Thi Mai after defeating Samnang Sam from the host country Cambodia in the women’s 60kg Kun Khmer event, winning the third gold medal for Vietnam’s Kun Khmer team. (Photo: VNA).