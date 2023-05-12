Vietnam’s “Golden Faces” at SEA Games 32
Nguyen Thi Oanh wins gold in the women’s 5,000m in a record time of 17 minutes, 0.28 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
Pham Thanh Bao in the men’s 200m breaststroke. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Thi Thu Nghia (red belt) defeats Nia Larasati (Indonesia, blue belt) in the 65-70kg Pencak Silat final to bring home the third gold medal for Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team. (Photo: VNA)
Kun Khmer - a combat sport that originated in Cambodia - is one of three sports introduced by host Cambodia at SEA Games 32, together with the Cambodian national martial art of Kun Bokator and Ok Chaktrong, which is similar to chess. In the photo: The joy of Bang Thi Mai after defeating Samnang Sam from the host country Cambodia in the women’s 60kg Kun Khmer event, winning the third gold medal for Vietnam’s Kun Khmer team. (Photo: VNA).
Le Khanh Hung wins the first gold medal for the Vietnamese golf team at SEA Games 32. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Trung Cuong (308) bags the gold medal in the men’s 3,000m hurdles. (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Phong overcomes the world champion to win the gold medal in gymnastics. (Photo: VNA)
Doan Thi Hong Nhung (left) competes with Shania Mae Garcia Mendoza from the Philippines to win the second leg in the final to secure the gold medal in Ok Chaktrang, which is similar to chess. (Photo: VNA)
Lam Thi Thuy My, Le Toan Trung, Doan Hoang Tham, and Lam Tri Linh celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women’s Vovinam multi-weapon training event. (Photo: VNA)
Karate Vietnam win 2 gold medals in the women’s kumite. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam beat the Philippines to win the women’s 3x3 basketball gold medal. This was a historic moment for the Vietnamese team, winning a regional gold for the first time. (Photo: VNA)
Duong Thuy Vi wins the first gold medal for Wushu Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)