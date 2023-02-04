Politics Vietnam to help Timor Leste soon become official member of ASEAN: FM Vietnam will work with other ASEAN member states to discuss, agree on processes, procedures and necessary measures to support Timor Leste to become an official member of the group soon, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.

Politics Seventh National Press Awards on Party Building presented The 7th National Press Awards on Party Building, the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2022, were presented at a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 3.

Politics Minister requests fruitful cooperation in defence industry with other countries Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang chaired a meeting with the General Department of Defence Industry on February 3, asking for effective implementation of cooperation agreements on the field with other countries.

Politics Administrative reform must centre on people, enterprises: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the third session of the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on February 3, stressing that administrative reform must centre on people and enterprises.